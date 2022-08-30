Colts cut RB Phillip Lindsay, reports say

The former South High and CU standout is looking for his fifth NFL team.

INDIANAPOLIS — Former University of Colorado running back Phillip Lindsay will have to find a fifth NFL team if he hopes to continue his career.

The Indianapolis Colts released the former South High star on Tuesday, which was reported first by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He rushed for 55 yards on 16 carries in the preseason.

According to reports, Lindsay's lack of contribution on special teams was a determining factor in releasing the 5-foot-8, 190-pound back.

The 28-year-old running back signed a one-year deal with the Colts in May after splitting the previous season between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins. In 14 games between them, he rushed for 249 and a touchdown, and also caught four passes for 49 yards.

Over four seasons at CU Boulder, the Denver native rushed for 2,708 yards and 24 touchdowns and caught 87 passes for another 743 yards and 2 touchdowns.

He made the Denver Broncos roster in 2018, becoming the first undrafted offensive rookie to ever make the Pro Bowl. He was also named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team after gaining 1,278 yards from scrimmage on 227 touches and scoring 10 total touchdowns.

Lindsay followed up his rookie-year success with 1,011 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, becoming the first undrafted rookie to break the 1,000-yard barrier in each of his first two seasons.

Lindsay missed five games in the 2020 season due to injury and finished with 502 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

