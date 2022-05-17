Phillip Lindsay moving from South Florida to the Midwest

The former CU and South High standout agreed to a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

INDIANAPOLIS — Former University of Colorado running back Phillip Lindsay is staying in the NFL.

The former South High standout agreed to a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, according to a tweet from Lindsay's agent Mike McCartney.

>Video above is from Phillip Lindsay's acceptance speech when he was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

Last season, Lindsay played 10 games, starting in one, for the Houston Texans before being cut in November. The Miami Dolphins then signed Lindsay, and he played in four games for them. Combined, Lindsay rushed 88 times for 249 yards with one touchdown on the ground while catching four passes for 45 yards and another score through the air.

The 27 year old broke into the NFL with the Denver Broncos in 2018. In that season, Lindsay made history becoming the first undrafted offensive rookie to make the Pro Bowl. Lindsay was named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team after gaining 1,278 yards from scrimmage on 227 touches and scoring 10 total touchdowns.

Lindsay followed up his impressive rookie campaign with a solid second year, rushing for 1,011 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. He became the first undrafted player in NFL history to break the 1,000 barrier in each of his first two seasons.

Lindsay suffered some injuries during the 2020 season that forced him to miss five games. He finished that season rushing for 502 yards with seven touchdowns.

For his career, Lindsay has rushed for 2,759 yards on 611 carries, scoring 18 times. He's caught 81 balls for 510 yards and added two more scores in the passing game.

Lindsay's new teammate in Indy, Jonathan Taylor, led the NFL in rushing last season with 1,811 yards on the ground.