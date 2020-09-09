x
Steelers LB Ryan Shazier announces retirement

The 28-year-old says he still loves football but is ready to begin the next chapter of his life.
Credit: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
Credit: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has announced his retirement nearly three years after a spinal injury put his career on indefinite hold.

Shazier required spine stabilization surgery after getting hurt in Cincinnati in December 2017.

The two-time Pro Bowler became a source of inspiration during his rehab as he learned to walk again.

The team placed him on the reserved/retired list during the offseason. The 28-year-old says he still loves football but is ready to begin the next chapter of his life.

