Raiders RB Josh Jacobs facing DUI case after crash in Vegas

Jacobs helped lead the Raiders to a win over the Broncos the previous evening.

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs received minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after a pre-dawn, single-vehicle crash Monday near McCarran International Airport.

A prosecutor says Las Vegas police reported the 22-year-old Jacobs was taken to a hospital for treatment of a cut forehead after the 2019 Acura NSX he was driving crashed into a tunnel wall at the Las Vegas airport.

His attorneys noted that no misdemeanor charge was immediately filed and said he will plead not guilty and fight any charge.

The Raiders say the team is aware of the arrest and isn't immediately commenting.

