Ravens' mascot headed to IR with 'drumstick' injury

Coach John Harbaugh said Poe has a season-ending injury, and the team would find a replacement.

Example video title will go here for this video

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are making a feathered addition to their injured reserve list.

In a video posted on Twitter on Thursday, coach John Harbaugh announced that Poe, the team's bird mascot, was going on IR. Poe was carted off the field at halftime of the Ravens' preseason game against Washington last weekend. Poe was joined by other mascots for a halftime game before being injured.

On Sunday, the Ravens tweeted a picture of the mascot with ice on his left knee, saying he was “resting comfortably in his perch awaiting further test results.”

In his video Thursday, Harbaugh said Poe had a season-ending injury to his drumstick, and the team would find a replacement.

“We're going to get right into evaluating our options and see where we go next,” Harbaugh said. “See if we can find somebody to replace Poe.”

OFFICIAL OFFICIAL Medical update on Poe.



“Poe is gonna be put on IR and out for the season with an injury to his drumstick”🍗 @wusa9 #RavensFlock



Full Story: https://t.co/FRIjDajipW



pic.twitter.com/fjqskZ6EQN — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 1, 2022

The injury occurred when Poe was tackled from behind and fell to the ground. The Ravens mascot lay on the field for nearly five minutes. According to a person close to the team, the medical staff was scrambling to figure out where the trainers were located and where to find the medical cart. Usually, during halftime, the trainers and medical carts are not needed. During that time, even Ravens coach John Harbaugh walked onto the field to check on the team mascot.