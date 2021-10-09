Ravens starters Marcus Peters, Gus Edwards tear ACLs in separate practice incidents

Cornerback Marcus Peters and running back Gus Edwards both tore their ACLs in separate incidents in Thursday's practice.

BALTIMORE — Is the Ravens' season over before it even gets started?

Baltimore ended practice early on Thursday after starting running back Gus Edwards and starting cornerback Marcus Peters tore their ACLs on plays reportedly in non-contact "freak" incidents.

Test confirmed Thursday night that both players suffered season-ending ACL injuries.

It's been a rough past month for the Ravens, especially at the running back position. Baltimore has lost all three rostered running backs J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill and now Gus Edwards to season-ending injuries.

On Friday's Locked On Today podcast, Locked On Ravens host Kevin Oestreicher joined the show to talk about the latest blows to the Ravens and what it means for their chances this season.

Peters, 28, had four interceptions and 52 tackles with Baltimore in his first season with the team last year. Edwards has rushed for over 700 yards in all three seasons, despite a backup role.

"The Ravens have lost three running backs in a span of just about two weeks," Oestreicher said. "The way the Ravens run the football, they are one of the highest volume rushing offense in the NFL. They're going to have to work with guys like Le'Veon Bell, who's coming in new and Devonta Freeman as well."

The Ravens have one lone running back still on the roster in Ty'Son Williams, who is in his first NFL season. Baltimore has also signed a crew of veterans in Le'Veon Bell earlier this week and then Devonta Freeman on Thursday and Latavius Murray on Friday.

The Ravens, now without an established rushing attack they've been so used to for years, plus unproven wide receivers, are they in trouble? Oestreicher isn't too concerned.

"Lamar Jackson has led teams to the playoffs in Baltimore that had far less talent than this one does on offense and you are losing talent with Dobbins and Edwards and with Hill for sure, but I think in an offense like the Ravens, I think it's one of the best opportunities for Bell and Freeman to try to revive their careers and show people they still have something left in the tank."

What do the significant injuries to Gus Edwards and Marcus Peters mean?



(The injures are now confirmed as torn ACLs) pic.twitter.com/uKHBViDGYy — Locked On Ravens (@lockedonravens) September 10, 2021

