Colts fire head coach Frank Reich

The Colts said more details will be announced during a press conference Monday evening at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich Monday morning.

The team made the announcement at 11:35 a.m.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted four minutes earlier, citing sources.

"Each person has to go back starting with me," Reich said after Sunday's 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. "That's what I said in the locker room. I mean, the offensive performance — that's why I was brought here. That's my responsibility. We got the players. We got players that are plenty good enough. I have to do a better job. It starts with me on offense. I have to do a better job getting the guys ready to play, putting guys in good positions to win and having answers when we face problems."

Frank Reich is out as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/8Rat1EvNBk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2022

On Nov. 1, the Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, to which Reich said, "This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team."

The week before, Reich announced Sam Ehlinger would be taking over quarterback duties from veteran Matt Ryan for the rest of the season. The Patriots sacked Ehlinger nine times Sunday.

The Colts (3-5-1) face the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) on Sunday, Nov. 13. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.