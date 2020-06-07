The mega extension will keep Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City through the 2031 season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — "Here to stay."

That's what Whitehouse High School alum Patrick Mahomes wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon after signing a historic contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. The deal is the richest in sports history.

The Super Bowl winning-quarterback signed a 10-year extension that guarantees he'll wear the red and gold for the next 12 seasons. According to his agency, Steinberg Sports, the deal is worth up to $503 million. Mahomes' agency reports he'll get $477M in guarantee mechanisms and ability to have outs if guarantee mechanisms aren’t exercised.

"First half-billion dollar player in sports history," his agency said in a tweet. "History made."

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. At 24, Mahomes became the second-youngest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl and the youngest player to ever win a Super Bowl and also a an NFL AP MVP award. Mahomes was named the MVP of the NFL's 2018 season.

Through Mahomes' first 31 games in the NFL:

24-7 record (.774%)

9,412 yards (303.6 per game)

65.9 CMP%

76 TD - 18 INT

17 300+ yard games

Super Bowl champion

"Patrick Mahomes had two years and $27.6 million left on his existing deal — $2.8M this year, $24.8M in 2021," Schefter said in a tweet on Monday."