'Here to stay': Patrick Mahomes' 10-year extension with Chiefs worth up to $503M ⁠— the richest deal in sports history

The mega extension will keep Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City through the 2031 season.
Credit: AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — "Here to stay."

That's what Whitehouse High School alum Patrick Mahomes wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon after signing a historic contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. The deal is the richest in sports history.

The Super Bowl winning-quarterback signed a 10-year extension that guarantees he'll wear the red and gold for the next 12 seasons. According to his agency, Steinberg Sports, the deal is worth up to $503 million. Mahomes' agency reports he'll get $477M in guarantee mechanisms and ability to have outs if guarantee mechanisms aren’t exercised. 

"First half-billion dollar player in sports history," his agency said in a tweet. "History made."

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. At 24, Mahomes became the second-youngest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl and the youngest player to ever win a Super Bowl and also a an NFL AP MVP award. Mahomes was named the MVP of the NFL's 2018 season. 

Through Mahomes' first 31 games in the NFL:

  • 24-7 record (.774%)
  • 9,412 yards (303.6 per game)
  • 65.9 CMP% 
  • 76 TD - 18 INT 
  • 17 300+ yard games
  • Super Bowl champion

"Patrick Mahomes had two years and $27.6 million left on his existing deal —  $2.8M this year, $24.8M in 2021," Schefter said in a tweet on Monday."

Another East Texas NFL quarterback took to Twitter, to ask the question on everyone's mind.

