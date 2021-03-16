Sanders spent the past season with New Orleans, but the Saints announced they will release him once free agency hits on Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills needed a receiver to replace John Brown, who Buffalo released last week, and it appears veteran Emmanuel Sanders will replace him.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Bills have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the 34-year old receiver.

Sanders spent the past season with New Orleans, but the Saints announced on Tuesday they will release him once free agency hits on Wednesday.

Before New Orleans, Sanders played in Pittsburgh, Denver and San Francisco. He is a two-time Pro-Bowler, and won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos. Sanders was a third-round pick by the Steelers in 2010 out of Southern Methodist University.

The #Bills have agreed to terms with WR Emmanuel Sanders on a one-year deal, per source. Once released by the #Saints, he's slated to fly to Buffalo on Thursday to take a physical and finalize the deal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2021