EAGAN, Minn. — Multiple sources, including NBC's Pro Football Talk (PFT), are reporting that starting Vikings linebacker Todd Davis has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Davis, formerly of the Denver Broncos, signed with the Vikings earlier this year to beef up a depleted linebacking corps. Despite dealing with injuries, he has been a starter the past two games.

PFT reports that Davis will be replaced in the starting lineup by Troy Dye, a rookie returning from the injured reserve list following a foot injury. At this point the Vikings only have four linebackers on the active roster.