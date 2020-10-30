EAGAN, Minn. — Multiple sources, including NBC's Pro Football Talk (PFT), are reporting that starting Vikings linebacker Todd Davis has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Davis, formerly of the Denver Broncos, signed with the Vikings earlier this year to beef up a depleted linebacking corps. Despite dealing with injuries, he has been a starter the past two games.
PFT reports that Davis will be replaced in the starting lineup by Troy Dye, a rookie returning from the injured reserve list following a foot injury. At this point the Vikings only have four linebackers on the active roster.
Rookie cornerback Cam Dantzler was also placed on the COVID-19 reserve list this week, making him unlikely to play against the Packers. With both starting corners Holton Hill and Mike Hughes out, Sunday will be an uphill battle against Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who ranks first in the NFL with a 85.6 quarterback rating, and third in touchdowns with 17.