Saints debut new alternate black helmet for 2022 season

The helmets will be worn at least once this season.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints debuted a new piece of their uniforms on Thursday.

The team debuted a new alternate black helmet that will be worn for at least one game in the 2022 season.

The specific game(s) are yet to be confirmed 👀 pic.twitter.com/utN6Hid0NA — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 16, 2022

Whichever game these will first be worn in will be the first time in over 50 years the team will wear a helmet that differs from their traditional and iconic gold. The team last wore black helmets in the 1969 preseason.