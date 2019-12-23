The Seattle Seahawks are facing the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in what was hailed as one of the juiciest matchups of the NFL's final week of the regular season.

Catch all of the Sunday Night Football action between the Seahawks and the 49ers on KING 5. You can also watch online here.

San Francisco leads Seattle 19-14 in the 4th quarter.

Seattle's first scoring play came when Russell Wilson connected with Tyler Lockett in the endzone in the 3rd quarter. Then Marshawn Lynch took a leap over several opposing players to score a touchdown in the 4th quarter.

The NFC West rivals are playing for the division title. The loser will enter the playoffs with a wild-card berth.

A lot has happened since the Seahawks disappointing loss to the Cardinals last week, including signing Marshawn Lynch back to the team. Beast Mode is back big time in Sunday's game.

"It's a great feeling to be back. Thank you," Lynch said during a Christmas Eve news conference with coach Pete Carroll announcing his return to the Seahawks.

Lynch returns after injuries to Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny created a void in the backfield.

RELATED: Momma Lynch celebrates her birthday with Seahawks fans and shares gameday advice for Marshawn

The gameday forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and temperatures in the mid-40s.

RELATED: Newly-adopted Kentucky child changes legal name to honor Seahawks QB

RELATED: Seahawks Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner named as starters for 2020 Pro Bowl