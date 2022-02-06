Smoky Hill grad Mike McDaniel hired as Dolphins head coach

AURORA, Colo — The newest NFL head coach is a Colorado native.
Mike McDaniel, a Smoky Hill High School grad, has been hired as the new leader of the Miami Dolphins, it was announced Sunday night.
McDaniel had most recently served as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. McDaniel, who is biracial, becomes the first minority candidate to get hired so far this offseason. He replaces former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who was fired in January.
McDaniel is a 2001 graduate of Smoky Hill and then went on to attend Yale University. He has 14 years of experience in the NFL, getting his start as an assistant with the Houston Texans in 2006 under former Denver Broncos great Gary Kubiak.
RELATED: Brian Flores names Broncos, Giants, Dolphins, NFL in lawsuit claim of racial hiring injustice
