Sponsor FedEx asks Redskins to change their name

Majority owner Daniel Snyder has shown no indications he’ll change the name since buying the team in 1999.
Credit: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Empty seats are seen at FedEx Field during the second half of an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Landover, Md.

WASHINGTON — The title sponsor of the Washington Redskins’ stadium wants the NFL team to change its name.

In a statement Thursday, FedEx said: "We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name."

The company paid the team $205 million in 1999 for the naming rights to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

In addition to the stadium name and sponsorship agreement, FedEx CEO Frederik Smith is a minority owner. Majority owner Daniel Snyder has shown no indications he’ll change the name since buying the team in 1999.

