'Sunday Night Football' continues run as most-watched show

Credit: AP Photo/Jack Dempsey
Mile High Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

NEW YORK — NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” will finish as prime time’s most-viewed series for the ninth consecutive year when the 2019-20 television season wraps up on Wednesday night. 

According to Nielsen, “Sunday Night Football” averaged 20.5 million viewers in 2019, which was a 5% increase over 2018.

It also marked NBC’s best season since 2015. The most-viewed game was on Sept. 29 when 24.37 million tuned in to see New Orleans beat Dallas. 

“Sunday Night Football” ended up having eight of the 20 most-watched programs in the calendar year 2019. 

Ten games ended up having 20 million viewers or more. 

