'Sunday Night Football' continues run as most-watched show

NEW YORK — NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” will finish as prime time’s most-viewed series for the ninth consecutive year when the 2019-20 television season wraps up on Wednesday night.

According to Nielsen, “Sunday Night Football” averaged 20.5 million viewers in 2019, which was a 5% increase over 2018.

It also marked NBC’s best season since 2015. The most-viewed game was on Sept. 29 when 24.37 million tuned in to see New Orleans beat Dallas.

“Sunday Night Football” ended up having eight of the 20 most-watched programs in the calendar year 2019.