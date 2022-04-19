NBC announces new 'Sunday Night Football' announce team

NBC’s Sunday Night Football has been primetime TV’s No. 1 show for 11 consecutive years.

STAMFORD, Conn. — NBC Sports officially announced its new "Sunday Night Football" announce team Tuesday morning.

The network said its new announce team for the 2022 NFL season will feature Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines.

The trio will work its first game together at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in primetime on Thursday, Aug. 4 on NBC and Peacock.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, Tirico, Collinsworth and Stark will call the NFL Kickoff Game on NBC and Peacock.

Tirico moves into the seat recently vacated by Al Michaels, who has moved to Amazon Prime to call Thursday night games with college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya has departed NBC for a career in the political arena.

NBC said Tirico and Collinsworth have called 21 NFL games (19 regular season, two preseason) since Tirico joined NBC Sports in 2016.

Stark, NBC Sports’ newest team member, served as sideline reporter for ABC’s "Monday Night Football" for three seasons from 2000 to 2022 and has been a host and reporter for NFL Network since 2011.

"Sunday Night Football is destination viewing and we are thrilled to have Mike, Cris and Melissa call the action and tell the stories that football fans have come to expect from primetime TV’s #1 show," said NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua.

Mike Tirico will call play-by-play, Cris Collinsworth will serve as the commentator and Melissa Stark will report from the sidelines. #NFL https://t.co/QMJ9a2mRYb — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) April 19, 2022

