Anheuser-Busch InBev will air commercials at the Super Bowl for four of its brands, according to AdAge. The four ads include a combo ad for Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer.

Each ad will be 60 seconds long during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, and will promote Budweiser, Michelob Ultra and Bud Light, as well as Bud Light Seltzer — a new brand that will appear in stores Monday, AdAge said.

The company will feature just one ad for Bud Light, down from the four ads it bought for the brand last year. Michelob Ultra will get two spots and Budweiser gets one. A-B InBev's four minutes of ad time during the big game is down from 2019's five minutes and 45 seconds, which featured eight ads.

Marcel Marcondes, chief marketing officer for A-B InBev, told AdAge that this year's ad buy is back to what the company has usually done for the Super Bowl. The company's 2019 buy was the biggest Super Bowl buy for the brewer in recent memory, AdAge said.

A-B InBev also will produce a one-hour special that will air on Fox the night before the Super Bowl, according to the trade publication.

