Reports: Chiefs place Daniel Kilgore and Demarcus Robinson on COVID-19 reserve list

Neither had tested positive for COVID-19, as of Monday afternoon.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ESPN says the Super Bowl has its first coronavirus-related issue.

According to Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have placed center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to "close contact."

However, neither Kilgore nor Robinson have tested positive, a source told the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"If they keep testing negative, both should play in the Super Bowl," Rapoport tweeted.

This close to the big game, any players who test positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to play at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7.

10 Sports Anchor Grace Remington says Patrick Mahomes was told during a Zoom media availability about Robinson being placed on the reserve list.

"Obviously D-Rob's a big part of our offense and hopefully he's out there with us," Mahomes said.

