Denver's Puppy Bowl goes virtual

The sixth annual DEN Puppy Bowl took place Friday morning.

DENVER — Even a pandemic can't stop the cuteness of the DEN Puppy Bowl, though spectators will have to watch virtually as the adorable and adoptable canines hit the field on Friday morning.

The sixth annual DEN Puppy Bowl, hosted by the Denver Dumb Friends League and Denver International Airport (DIA).

By now, you know the drill: The puppies will "compete" on a tiny football field while they play, sleep and bring plenty of smiles. All the pets featured at the DEN Puppy Bowl will be available for adoption after the event on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Denver Dumb Friends League.

Anyone interested in giving a forever home to one of the puppies they see, or another animal at the shelter, can visit ddfl.org or call 303-751-5772 for more information.

Two of this year's players are Zeus and Apollo.

Zeus is 8 weeks old and 11 pounds.

"This powerhouse pup is a champion cuddler, and experts agree that as he grows, he will continue to advance in his skills of becoming the ultimate good boy," according to DDFL.

Apollo is also 8 weeks old and nearly 12 pounds.

"Apollo has shown great skills in playing, snuggling and looking cute. Keep your eye on this pup. Sources say he'll go far." DDFL talent scouts said.