3 Rams head to Disneyland following Super Bowl victory

The visit kept up a long-running tradition.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams became the second team in history to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium, behind – of course – the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Like the Bucs and many teams before, they celebrated at a Disney theme park.

Just like last year, the Super Bowl champs weren't located very far from some Disney magic.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive tackle Aaron Donald made the short trek Monday afternoon to Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

It's all part of the long-running victory tradition, which takes coordination.

Immediately after the Rams beat the Bengals in the Super Bowl, the LA trio and their families filmed the yearly "Who's Next?" Disney commercial on the field. "When You Wish Upon a Star" could be heard playing in the background.

"We're all going to Disneyland," the parents and kids exclaimed in the ad.

As CBS Los Angeles points out, Sunday's commercial also featured Make-A-Wish kids who got to cheer on the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

NFL Films helps turn the footage around quickly, dropping in the on-field clip and a simple narration. That hustle and speedy edit are the reasons audiences see the ad when the game has just barely ended. But, that's all part of the fun.

As NBC Los Angeles notes, the format has basically stayed the same for the last 35 years – though this was the first year three players were included in the ad. The TV station explains the tradition began with New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms appearing in one such commercial in 1987, right after Super Bowl XXI.

Early Monday afternoon, Disney fans saw Kupp, Stafford and Donald make their way down Main Street USA.

Here they are! #SuperBowl champs Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald & MVP Cooper Kupp at Disneyland. #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/ErRZAXqbs0 — Jake Reiner (@Reiner_Jake) February 14, 2022

Disney characters could be seen dressed as referees ahead of the Rams-themed float.

Back in 2021, you may remember that Tampa Bay stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski went to Disney after their own Super Bowl LV victory at Raymond James Stadium. Although, being in Florida, they went to Disney World...not Disneyland.