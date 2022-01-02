Fort Collins man hopes to send his mom to the Super Bowl to honor late father

Guy Carpenter was the textbook definition of dedicated, to his family, his LA Rams and the fight for his life.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man in Fort Collins is hoping to make his late father's dream come true by sending his mom to the Super Bowl. Cole Carpenter has been a dedicated fan to the LA Rams for his entire life, thanks to his father, Guy.

"One thing that never like separated from him was his love for sports in general, but specifically the Rams," Carpenter said. "More than anything the Rams were just a part of his life and he wanted the same for me."

"He developed some brain tumor," Cole explained. "But that entire time he was fighting it, he was still at home, he was still supporting the Rams as much as he could. That was a bright point that he had every week. He passed away right before the season began."

Guy never got to see his Rams come back from behind to secure a Super Bowl trip. But Cole with the help of strangers, his spirit won't miss the next big game.

"I've been fundraising and thinking of ideas of how to get my mom to the Super Bowl," Cole said. "His partner in crime for decades, the one who went through all these highs and lows. What better way to honor his memory with the Rams than to send her to the Super Bowl to support his team?"

Carpenter is looking to raise $9,000. Any money not used for the ticket will go toward the American Brain Tumor Association.