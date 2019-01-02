Wings, nachos and pizza are staples to any good Super Bowl party, but Google revealed that many states like to think outside the box with their recipes.

The search engine published a map on Google Trends depicting Super Bowl recipes uniquely searched by each state, and the results left many people scratching their heads.

The map was separated by main dishes, side dishes, appetizers, dips and desserts. While some states were searching relatively expected recipes such as buffalo chicken dips, chicken wings and nachos, other states had very different foods in mind.

Google

Many people on Twitter had strong reactions to the listed recipes, which included Irish stew, cobb salad and paella.

Other people shared their state’s most uniquely searched recipes with pride.

Here’s the complete list: