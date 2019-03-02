You cannot have Super Bowl Sunday without a yummy, easy slow cooker recipe. This buffalo chicken dip will leave your party guests with full tummies.

Ingredients:

• 2 cups shredded chicken

• 8 oz lite cream cheese

• 2 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

• 1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

• 1 cup ranch dressing

• 1 cup buffalo wing sauce

• Green onions or fresh parsley (for garnish)

Instructions:

• Cook and shred chicken (rotisserie chicken is also a great alternative)

• Combine cooked chicken, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, blue cheese, ranch and buffalo wing sauce into a slow cooker

• Cook on high for 2 hours

• Serve with tortilla chips or celery and enjoy!