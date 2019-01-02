ATLANTA — With the big game this Sunday, some offices may have a few employees who are scheduled off or are planning on calling in after the biggest day in American sports.

Either way, productivity will be impacted after the Patriots and Rams battle for the Super Bowl 53 crown in Atlanta this weekend.

Employee absenteeism after major sports events like the Super Bowl is on the rise, suggests new research from the staffing firm Officeteam. The company surveyed more than 1,000 workers and more than 2,800 senior managers in the U.S.

Per the study, more than half of professionals (54 percent) know someone who's called in sick or made an excuse for skipping work following a big game. That's up from 41 percent three years ago.

Among the 28 U.S. cities surveyed, the most senior managers in Cleveland (56 percent), Denver (52 percent) and Chicago (51 percent) were annoyed by staff missing work the day after a big game.

