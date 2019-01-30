As football fans attentively watch the Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams, many people will be watching the commercials just as attentively.

Some big-name companies have already released teases of what to expect, such as Coca-Cola’s “A Coke Is A Coke” and bubly’s “Can I Have A Bublé?” It also looks like this year’s commercials may be just as star-studded as last year’s with Dorito’s featuring Chance the Rapper and The Backstreet Boys.

But how will this year’s ads compare to last year’s? Let’s take a trip down memory lane with 2018’s best Super Bowl commercials.

Tide “It’s a Tide Ad” with David Harbour

Tide decided to go with a very self-aware ad by showcasing David Harbour in a number of generically themed commercials that would normally advertise a car, perfume, beer, jewelry and more.

They were able to “hack” the Super Bowl and create a memorable ad, Adweek Creative and Innovation Editor David Griner explained in an interview.

“It broke the format, spilled into multiple ads and kept people guessing,” Griner said. “It was certainly considered the best campaign of the Super Bowl.”

Tourism Australia “Crocodile Dundee” with Chris Hemsworth and Danny McBride

As 2018 became the year of Hollywood’s reboots and remakes, an audible groan could be heard across the nation when viewers first thought that “Crocodile Dundee” was going to be Hollywood’s next victim.

Teased months before the Super Bowl, the ad led many to believe that the remake was actually going to happen.

Thankfully, it was just Australia showcasing their most famous native, Chris Hemsworth, in a tourism ad alongside Danny McBride.

“That was a great example of how you can really get the most out of an ad and have people build up excitement,” said Griner. “And it paid off well.”

Doritos Blaze vs. Mountain Dew Ice with Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman

Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew Ice ran a lip sync battle between Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman as they rapped to Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliot respectively.

The ad has a great “fire and ice” feel that was extremely popular in 2018 thanks to the HBO success “Game of Thrones” in which Dinklage plays fan-favorite Tyrion Lannister.

What made the commercial stand out from the rest was the companies’ ability to merge two dissimilar products into one cohesive ad.

“It’s not two kinds of Doritos,” Griner explained. “It’s a Doritos product and a Mountain Dew product, and they made an absolutely killer ad for it.”

Michelob Ultra “The Perfect Fit” with Chris Pratt

If you think that Chris Pratt is the star of this commercial, think again.

Fresh from his blockbuster hit “Jurassic World,” Pratt trains enthusiastically throughout the entire commercial to be the new spokesman for Michelob Ultra. However, when he arrives on set, he finds out he may not be as important as he thinks.

NFL “Dirty Dancing” with Odell Beckham Jr. and Eli Manning

The New York Giants hasn’t seen so much dancing since Victor Cruz showed off his salsa moves in the endzone.

But Odell Beckham Jr. and Eli Manning took touchdown dances to a whole new level by recreating the famous dance scene between Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swazye in “Dirty Dancing.”

And yes, they nailed the lift.

Amazon “Did Alexa Lose Her Voice?” with Chef Gordon Ramsey, Cardi B, Rebel Wilson and Sir Anthony Hopkins

If there was ever a star-studded Super Bowl ad, this one takes the cake.

The commercial takes a look at Amazon’s alternative to Alexa when she loses her voice one fateful morning. The company decides to substitute her voice with some of the hottest stars of 2018, such as Cardi B, who sang her popular track “Bodak Yellow” in the ad.

Other stars featured in the commercial included Rebel Wilson and Chef Gordon Ramsey.

Griner said the ad was ahead of its time, not only with the contents of the ad, but also in terms of the product itself. It created an approachable voice for Amazon and a strong sense of personality.

“The idea of this voice platform that it’s every home, in every aspect of your life… has become much more true in the year since,” Griner explained.