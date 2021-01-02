Here are 12 Super Bowl trivia questions and answers

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady hasn't played in every Super Bowl. It may only seem that way.
Brady will lead his Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida in Super Bowl 55.
It will be the record 10th Super Bowl appearance for the 43-year-old Brady in his remarkable career. He went 6-3 in his first nine appearances.
In honor of Brady, here are 12 trivia questions and answers to be enjoyed at your socially distanced Super Bowl party.
QUESTIONS:
- Tom Brady has won six Super Bowls. Which player has the second-most Super Bowl wins?
- Name the seven starters (offense and defense) from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 4 team to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- Name the four QBs to start the Super Bowl with multiple teams.
- Who was the MVP in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ previous Super Bowl appearance?
- Who is the last non-quarterback Super Bowl MVP?
- Who is the only Super Bowl MVP from a losing team?
- What is the highest-scoring game in Super Bowl history?
- What is the lowest-scoring game in Super Bowl history?
- Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls?
- Who scored the first touchdown in Super Bowl history?
- Who has the most rushing yards in a single Super Bowl?
- Which four teams have never appeared in a Super Bowl?
ANSWERS:
- Hall of Famer Charles Haley with five.
- Len Dawson, Curley Culp, Buck Buchanan, Bobby Bell, Willie Lanier, Emmitt Thomas and Johnny Robinson.
- Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner and Craig Morton.
- Dexter Jackson.
- Julian Edelman in Super Bowl 53.
- Chuck Howley from Super Bowl 5.
- Super Bowl 29: San Francisco 49, San Diego 26.
- Super Bowl 53: New England 13, Los Angeles Rams 3.
- Miami with 11.
- Green Bay’s Max McGee in the first Super Bowl.
- Washington’s Timmy Smith with 204 yards in Super Bowl 22.
- Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.