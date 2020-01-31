DENVER — Chef Jim Pittenger, owner of Biker Jim's restaurant in downtown Denver, has some recipe ideas for a delicious Super Bowl Sunday.

Horseradish White Cheddar Dip

1/2 cup stout beer

12 oz cream cheese at room temp

1/4 cup buttermilk

8 oz shredded sharp white cheddar cheese

3-5 tbs grated fresh or prepared horseradish

1 tsp dried mustard or wasabi

2 tbs Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp salt

Instructions:

Put all ingredients except white cheddar in mixer bowl and blend until smooth. Then add shredded cheese. Beat until well incorporated. Use with chip, celery, carrots, tomatoes, candied bacon.

Candied Bacon

1 lb of thick sliced bacon

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1/4 maple syrup

Splash of hot sauce

Instructions:

Place bacon on a cooling rack in a baking pan. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 15 minutes. In the meantime, place the sugar vinegar maple syrup in a small saucepan and heat until well blended. Add the hot sauce. After 15 minutes turn the bacon and bake for 5 more minutes. Then baste with the sugar/vinegar sauce. Keep turning the bacon every 5 minutes, basting at every turn. After another 20 minutes the bacon should be baked crisp and very well caramelized. Cool on rack, then enjoy!

Bourbon Honey Habanero Wings

1/2 cup lime juice

1/4 cup bourbon

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

5 habanero peppers, seeds removed. (I recommend using gloves…hot stuff)

1 cup honey

1/2 lb of butter

1/2 tsp salt

Black pepper to taste (maybe a 1/2 tsp or so)

4 pounds of wings

Instructions:

In blender add everything except butter and wings. Blend until smooth. Put all into a sauce pan with the butter. Bring to a simmer

If the wings are fresh I recommend brining them in a solution of 4 cups of water with 4 tbs of kosher salt and 2 tbs sugar for at least 4 hours. If frozen, they have already been brined.

For a fryer, bring oil to 350 After brining dry the wings and sprinkle with salt, black pepper and garlic powder. Let sit for few minutes. Add to fryer in bunches, don’t overload the thing. Fry for about 4 minutes, flip them fry for another 2 minutes. Then set on paper towels to dry for a minute. Put wings into a bowl with the warm wing sauce, toss to coat. Serve right away with celery, carrots and ranch/blue cheese dipping sauce.

Ranch/ Blue Cheese dipping sauce

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

1 packet of dry ranch dressing mix (if you are feeling lazy or in a hurry)

OR

1/2 tsp dried parsley

1/2 tsp dried dill

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

A shot of your favorite hot sauce.

4 oz crumbled blue cheese

Instructions:

Put all ingredients, except blue cheese in a large bowl, stir together until mostly smooth Then stir in the crumbled blue cheese. Adjust seasonings to taste.

