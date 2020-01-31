DENVER — Chef Jim Pittenger, owner of Biker Jim's restaurant in downtown Denver, has some recipe ideas for a delicious Super Bowl Sunday.
Horseradish White Cheddar Dip
- 1/2 cup stout beer
- 12 oz cream cheese at room temp
- 1/4 cup buttermilk
- 8 oz shredded sharp white cheddar cheese
- 3-5 tbs grated fresh or prepared horseradish
- 1 tsp dried mustard or wasabi
- 2 tbs Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 tsp salt
Instructions:
- Put all ingredients except white cheddar in mixer bowl and blend until smooth.
- Then add shredded cheese.
- Beat until well incorporated.
- Use with chip, celery, carrots, tomatoes, candied bacon.
Candied Bacon
- 1 lb of thick sliced bacon
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup rice vinegar
- 1/4 maple syrup
- Splash of hot sauce
Instructions:
- Place bacon on a cooling rack in a baking pan. Heat oven to 350 degrees.
- Bake for 15 minutes.
- In the meantime, place the sugar vinegar maple syrup in a small saucepan and heat until well blended.
- Add the hot sauce.
- After 15 minutes turn the bacon and bake for 5 more minutes.
- Then baste with the sugar/vinegar sauce.
- Keep turning the bacon every 5 minutes, basting at every turn.
- After another 20 minutes the bacon should be baked crisp and very well caramelized.
- Cool on rack, then enjoy!
Bourbon Honey Habanero Wings
- 1/2 cup lime juice
- 1/4 cup bourbon
- 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
- 5 habanero peppers, seeds removed. (I recommend using gloves…hot stuff)
- 1 cup honey
- 1/2 lb of butter
- 1/2 tsp salt
- Black pepper to taste (maybe a 1/2 tsp or so)
- 4 pounds of wings
Instructions:
- In blender add everything except butter and wings.
- Blend until smooth.
- Put all into a sauce pan with the butter.
- Bring to a simmer
If the wings are fresh I recommend brining them in a solution of 4 cups of water with 4 tbs of kosher salt and 2 tbs sugar for at least 4 hours. If frozen, they have already been brined.
- For a fryer, bring oil to 350
- After brining dry the wings and sprinkle with salt, black pepper and garlic powder.
- Let sit for few minutes.
- Add to fryer in bunches, don’t overload the thing.
- Fry for about 4 minutes, flip them fry for another 2 minutes.
- Then set on paper towels to dry for a minute.
- Put wings into a bowl with the warm wing sauce, toss to coat.
- Serve right away with celery, carrots and ranch/blue cheese dipping sauce.
Ranch/ Blue Cheese dipping sauce
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 packet of dry ranch dressing mix (if you are feeling lazy or in a hurry)
OR
- 1/2 tsp dried parsley
- 1/2 tsp dried dill
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- A shot of your favorite hot sauce.
- 4 oz crumbled blue cheese
Instructions:
- Put all ingredients, except blue cheese in a large bowl, stir together until mostly smooth
- Then stir in the crumbled blue cheese.
- Adjust seasonings to taste.
