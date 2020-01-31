This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

Everyone will be hosting or attending a Super Bowl party on Sunday, right?

Luckily, for frugal football fans, there are several great deals on food (almost all take-out or catering) — perfect for last-minute party planning or, if you’re a guest, an easy way to bring a dish to the big bash.

Plus, there are even a few deals for non-football fans — a musical and movies.

All of the deals are valid on Sunday, Feb. 2 at participating locations, while supplies last.

Expect many restaurants to be busy before kick-off, so order early.

Plus, what’s a Super Bowl party without guacamole? Find out here where you can get the cheapest avocados in town.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The first 40,000 customers placing a mobile order get 40 FREE Classic Boneless Wings. Order must total $40 or more — use the promo code FREEWINGS. Plus, everyone enjoys FREE delivery on all orders.

Get $10 off a $40 minimum purchase — dine-in, take-out or delivery. The offer requires this coupon. For online orders, use promo code 10OFF40.

If the big game goes into overtime, dine-in customers can return on February 17 for FREE wings. See restaurant for details.

Save 20% on all catering orders — use promo code SBOWL at checkout.

Tickets for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical are just $54 (including orchestra seats!) for the 7:30 p.m. performance.

All pizzas with three toppings on any of its five crusts for $7.99 each — carry-out only. (The offer excludes XL and specialty pizzas.)

See any movie, any format for just $5.

Enjoy six FREE wings, if the big game goes into overtime. Just show up — for dine-in only.

Take 20% off online orders of $20 or more — use promo code SNACKBOWL20.

Get FREE small McCafé coffee — no purchase necessary.

FREE delivery with any order more than $15 placed on modermarket.com.

Save $10 on its Family Feast (3 large entrées and two large sides) online with promo code SCOREBIG.

Get large Meat Lover’s Pizza for $10.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Save 10% on To-Go orders — use promo code FOOTBALL10.

Get 20% off of catering order online with promo code FANFOOD20.

Get two bags of Tostitos tortilla chips for just 99¢ each — digital coupon required.

Get FREE tots with the purchase of any burger.

The chain’s Party Packs offer some savings on tacos, when compared to buying them individually.

Save 25% on Watch Party Shop Food, including pizza essentials, pretzels and more.

For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

RELATED: Super Bowl snacks: Recipe ideas for the big game

RELATED: When is Super Bowl 2020: Date, time, performers and more

RELATED: Kirk Montgomery's favorite football finger sandwiches

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

RELATED: Lil Nas X, Sam Elliott in 'Old Town Road' dance-off in Doritos Super Bowl ad

RELATED: Kansas City Chiefs to bring entire staff, families to Super Bowl

RELATED: Olay Super Bowl ad is call to action to get girls into coding

RELATED: Amazon Super Bowl ad asks what we did before Alexa

RELATED: John Lynch on Hall of Fame chances: 'Hoping 7th time a charm'

RELATED: Colorado family has coaches on both sides of Super Bowl LIV

RELATED: Nick Bosa says Joey Bosa gave him tips for facing Chiefs in Super Bowl

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant in Super Bowl halftime show

RELATED: President Donald Trump, Michael Bloomberg debut dueling Super Bowl ads

RELATED: Mike Shanahan: A proud papa as son Kyle seeks Super Bowl win

RELATED: Walmart's Super Bowl ad brings 'Star Trek,' 'Star Wars' and more sci-fi icons

RELATED: Snickers Super Bowl ad wants to feed Earth giant candy bar to fix world's problems

RELATED: Microsoft Super Bowl ad features first woman to coach in the big game

RELATED: NFL Commissioner on Broncos' ownership: 'We want to make sure (Pat Bowlen's) wishes are followed'

RELATED: Google's touching Super Bowl commercial will warm your heart

RELATED: A $6 million thank you: Man buys Super Bowl ad to thank vet school that saved his dog

RELATED: Revisiting Super Bowl LIII: 2019's best ads

RELATED: Hyundai's Super Bowl ad is star-studded and aggressively Boston-themed

RELATED: Emmanuel, Shanahan, Bieniemy lead Colorado ties to Super Bowl LIV

RELATED: Budweiser Super Bowl ad celebrates 'typical Americans'

TEGNA