Everyone will be hosting or attending a Super Bowl party on Sunday, right?
Luckily, for frugal football fans, there are several great deals on food (almost all take-out or catering) — perfect for last-minute party planning or, if you’re a guest, an easy way to bring a dish to the big bash.
Plus, there are even a few deals for non-football fans — a musical and movies.
All of the deals are valid on Sunday, Feb. 2 at participating locations, while supplies last.
Expect many restaurants to be busy before kick-off, so order early.
Plus, what’s a Super Bowl party without guacamole? Find out here where you can get the cheapest avocados in town.
Applebee’s
The first 40,000 customers placing a mobile order get 40 FREE Classic Boneless Wings. Order must total $40 or more — use the promo code FREEWINGS. Plus, everyone enjoys FREE delivery on all orders.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
Get $10 off a $40 minimum purchase — dine-in, take-out or delivery. The offer requires this coupon. For online orders, use promo code 10OFF40.
Buffalo Wild Wings
If the big game goes into overtime, dine-in customers can return on February 17 for FREE wings. See restaurant for details.
Choice Market
Save 20% on all catering orders — use promo code SBOWL at checkout.
Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical are just $54 (including orchestra seats!) for the 7:30 p.m. performance.
Domino’s
All pizzas with three toppings on any of its five crusts for $7.99 each — carry-out only. (The offer excludes XL and specialty pizzas.)
Harkins Theatres
See any movie, any format for just $5.
Hooters
Enjoy six FREE wings, if the big game goes into overtime. Just show up — for dine-in only.
Insomnia Cookies
Take 20% off online orders of $20 or more — use promo code SNACKBOWL20.
McDonald’s
Get FREE small McCafé coffee — no purchase necessary.
Modern Market
FREE delivery with any order more than $15 placed on modermarket.com.
Panda Express
Save $10 on its Family Feast (3 large entrées and two large sides) online with promo code SCOREBIG.
Pizza Hut
Get large Meat Lover’s Pizza for $10.
Red Robin
Save 10% on To-Go orders — use promo code FOOTBALL10.
Romano’s Macaroni Grill
Get 20% off of catering order online with promo code FANFOOD20.
Safeway
Get two bags of Tostitos tortilla chips for just 99¢ each — digital coupon required.
Smashburger
Get FREE tots with the purchase of any burger.
Taco Bell
The chain’s Party Packs offer some savings on tacos, when compared to buying them individually.
World Market
Save 25% on Watch Party Shop Food, including pizza essentials, pretzels and more.
