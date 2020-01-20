As you may have heard, the matchup for Super Bowl LIV is set with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers squaring off in Miami on Feb. 2.

And while the Chiefs have opened as a 1.5-point favorite in the game with an over-under point total of 54, there is much more you can bet on than just the action on the field.

In recent years, Super Bowl prop bets have become a mainstay of the big game, whether you're using them for entertainment, charity purposes or actually betting on them. And this year's contest features no shortage of options, with SportsBetting.ag releasing the initial batch of prop bets, beginning with which songs Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform during their halftime show.

(For the gambling uninitiated, -100 odds requires a bettor to risk $100 in order to profit $100 on a successful bet, while +200 odds means that a successful $100 wager would return a $200 profit)

First J.Lo song performed?

Let's Get Loud +300

On The Floor +300

Live It Up +500

Dinero +600

El Anillo +700

Get Right +1000

Waiting for Tonight +1000

Love Don't Cost a Thing +1200

If You Had My Love +1500

Jenny from the Block +2000

First Shakira song performed?

Whenever, Wherever +250

Dare (La La La) +300

La Tortura +400

Can't Remember to Forget You +500

Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) +600

Loca +1000

Beautiful Liar +1000

She Wolf +1200

La Bicicleta +1500

Si Te Vas +2000

Last song performed during halftime show

Live It Up +200

Whenever, Wherever +250

Can't Remember to Forget You +350

Let's Get Loud +500

On The Floor +600

Will J.Lo or Shakira be caught lip-syncing?

Yes +700

No -1500

How many songs will J.Lo and Shakira perform together?

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

In addition to the halftime show, SportsBetting.ag is also offering odds on the following odds on the National Anthem (which will be sung by Demi Lovato):

Any player raise a fist during the National Anthem

No -1000

Yes +500

Any player take a knee during the National Anthem:

No -2500

Yes +1000

D. Lovato Microphone Color During National Anthem

Black -150

Silver/Grey +150

Any others +300

Demi Lovato Hair Color During National Anthem

Black -250

Any other +275

Blonde +300

Demi Lovato Length of US National Anthem

Over 1 minute and 59 seconds -250

Under 1 minute 59 seconds +175

The commercials:

How many commercials will have a dog in it?

Over 3.5 commercials -120

Over 3.5 commercials -120

Will MC Hammer say "hammer time" in Cheetos commercial

Yes -200

No +150

MC Hammer say "too legit" in Cheetos commercial

Yes -200

No +150

Will Sam Elliott say "old town road" Doritos commercial

Yes -300

No +200

Which auto brand commercial will air first?

Hyundai +175

Kia +300

Porsche +300

Audi +400

Toyota +400

Which beverage brand commercial will air first?

Anheuser-Busch -175

Mountain Dew +150

Coca-Cola +350

Which food brand commercial will air first?

Doritos +125

Snickers +150

Cheetos +300

Avocados From Mexico +500

As well as the game itself:

Coin Toss

Heads -105

Tails -105

If a fan runs on the field who will tackle it first?

Security +125

Player +175

Team Staff member +250

Another fan +750

Will Tom Brady be mentioned?

Yes -200

No +150

Super Bowl MVP

Patrick Mahomes +110

Jimmy Garoppolo +275

Raheem Mostert +800

Damien Williams +1400

George Kittle +1400

Travis Kelce +1800

Tyreek Hill +1800

Nick Bosa +2500

Deebo Samuel +3300

Emmanuel Sanders +3300

Sammy Watkins +3300

Mecole Hardman +5000

Tevin Coleman +5000

Richard Sherman +6600

Tyrann Mathieu +6600

Harrison Butker +10000

LeSean McCoy +10000

Robbie Gould +10000

Color of liquid poured on winning head coach

Lime/green/yellow +275

Clear/water +300

Red/pink +300

Blue +400

Orange +400

Purple +1400

Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first after getting award?

Teammates +150

God/religion +250

Coach or coaches +500

Winning city +500

Family +700

Owner +1400

