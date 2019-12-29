HOUSTON — Even though the Texans already knew who they are playing in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, Houston still had to finish out the regular season schedule.

That meant another matchup with the Tennessee Titans in Week 17 at NRG Stadium. Houston visited Nashville in Week 15 and came away with a crucial win over the Titans, but in the final week of the season, Tennessee beat Houston 35-14.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson, as well as wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, didn't play in the game. Several other starters sat the game out for Houston.

Recap the game below.

Fourth quarter

One minute into the final quarter, the Titans scored another touchdown.

Derrick Henry punched in another short TD to give the Titans a 28-14 lead with just over 14 minutes remaining.

Henry scored his third touchdown of the game with a 53-yard run with just under 3 minutes remaining in the game.

Third quarter

Derrick Henry punched in a 3-yard touchdown to double Tennessee's lead in the third quarter.

The Texans were down 21-7 at the time.

A.J. McCarron scrambled in for a touchdown later in the quarter to cut into the lead, making it 21-14 with just over a minute to go.

Second quarter

Ryan Tannehill found MyCole Pruitt in the endzone to give the Titans a 14-7 lead with just under 10 minutes left in the first half.

First quarter

Houston got the ball first and marched down the field to score a touchdown, taking a 7-0 lead halfway through the first quarter.

The opening drive TD was Houston's first of the season and took a little more than half the quarter.

A.J. McCarron led the 15-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

Duke Johnson capped the drive off with a short TD run.

The Titans answered with a TD-scoring drive of their own to tie the game 7-7.

Ryan Tannehill hooked up with A.J. Brown for the long touchdown.

