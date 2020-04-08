NFL's COVID-19 reserve list now at 106 players

Broncos have one on virus list, fullback/tight end Andrew Beck.

DENVER — 9NEWS has been compiling a running list of NFL players who, according to the league’s daily transaction wire, have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list since training camp testing began July 23.

A player does not have to test positive to be on the list as he can also be placed if he becomes in contact with a person who has the virus.

In all, 9NEWS counts 106 players who have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, including Broncos’ fullback/tight end Andrew Beck, through Monday, August 10.

Many players have already been cleared from the virus list and activated back on their team’s active rosters.

There are another 67 players who have chosen to opt-out for the season because of virus concerns. The Broncos had two players opt-out for the season -- defensive tackle Kyle Peko and offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James.

Five teams have yet to place a player on the COVID-19 reserve list. The Broncos are one of six other teams who have one player on the virus list.

COVID-19/Reserve by team (106):

Miami Dolphins (14)- LS Blake Ferguson, DT Benito Jones, DB Cordrea Tankersley, LB Jerome Baker, DT Zach Sieler; G Ereck Flowers; RB Malcolm Perry; DT Davon Godchaux; DT Raekwon Davis; DT Benito Jones*; S Brandon Jones; OG Solomon Kindley; DE Shaq Lawson; WR Kirk Merritt

*Benito Jones was placed on list two different times.

Jacksonville Jaguars (12) - DB Luq Barcoo, NT Davon Hamilton, OT Ryan Pope, OT Jawaan Taylor, DB Josiah Scott, OG Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, TE Charles Jones, DB Parry Nickerson; RB Ryquell Armstead; QB Gardner Minshew; WR Michael Walker; D Andrew Wingard

Minnesota Vikings (9) - LB Anthony Barr, OT Blake Brandel, S Brian Cole, OG Tyler Higby, WR Justin Jefferson, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, LB Cameron Smith, OT Olisaemeka Udoh, DT Armon Watts

Detroit Lions (8) - WR Kenny Golladay, TE T.J. Hockenson, CB Amani Oruwariye, S Jalen Elliott, CB Justin Coleman, TE Isaac Nauta, P Arryn Siposs, QB Matthew Stafford

Atlanta Falcons (7) - DB Jamal Carter, RB Keith Smith, DB Jaylinn Hawkins, DT Tyeler Davison, QB Danny Etling; LB Foysade Oluokun; DB Chris Cooper

Buffalo Bills (5) - DT Vincent Taylor, WR Duke Williams, DB Isiah Brown, DB Dane Jackson, DB Siran Neal

Cleveland Browns (5) - RB Dontrell Hilliard, DB Jovante Moffatt, P Jamie Gillan; QB Garrett Gilbert; WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

Green Bay Packers (5) - K Mason Crosby, DT Treyvon Hester, LB Greg Roberts, TE Jace Sternberger; LS Hunter Bradley

Pittsburgh Steelers (4) - DB Arrion Springs, CB Justin Layne; RB Jaylen Samuels; WR James Washington

New York Jets (4) - LB Ahmad Gooden, DB Shyheim Carter, CB Bryce Hall; LB James Burgess

Chicago Bears (3) - RB Artavis Pierce, TE Eric Saubert, DE John Jenkins

Philadelphia Eagles (3) - LB Nathan Gerry, OT Lane Johnson, OT Jordan Mailata

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3) - RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB Raymond Calais, RB Aca'Cedric Ware

Las Vegas Raiders (3) - RB Devontae Booker; DE Maxx Crosby; RB Rod Smith

Tennessee Titans (3) - OT Isaiah Wilson, DT Jack Crawford; LB Josh Smith

Dallas Cowboys (2) - WR Jon’Vea Johnson, DB Savion Smith

Indianapolis Colts (2) - WR Malik Henry, DB Jackson Porter

Los Angeles Rams (2) - TE Michael Hoecht, LB Terrell Lewis

New Orleans Saints (2) - LB Kaden Elliss; LS Zach Wood

New York Giants (2) - WR David Sills, LB Josiah Tauaefa

San Francisco 49ers (2) - WR Richie James, RB Jeffery Wilson

Baltimore Ravens (1) - DB Nigel Warrior

Cincinnati Bengals (1) - DE Kendall Futrell

Denver Broncos (1) -TE Andrew Beck

Kansas City Chiefs (1) - WR Aleva Hifo

Washington (1) - TE Logan Thomas

Seattle Seahawks (1) WR John Ursua

Arizona Cardinals (0)

Carolina Panthers (0)

Houston Texans (0)

Los Angeles Chargers (0)

New England Patriots (0)