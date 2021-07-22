The Associated Press reports that the contract terms are still being finalized, but money will go to the New Orleans Saints.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana legislature's Joint Budget committee unanimously approved a 20-year naming rights deal that will rename the Superdome in New Orleans to "The Caesars Superdome."

The Associated Press reports that the contract terms are still being finalized, but money will go to the New Orleans Saints as part of a contract with the State of Louisiana. Caesars Entertainment, Inc., is the parent company of Harrah's Casino in New Orleans.

While the state of Louisiana owns the stadium, the Saints get to keep the sponsorship money as part of an incentive package to keep the team in New Orleans long-term.

Last week, crews removed the Mercedes-Benz name and logo from the stadium after a 10-year deal with the German automaker expired. The deal with Mercedes-Benz in 2011 was word up to $6 million per year. The carmaker later purchased a 27-year sponsorship for the new stadium in Atlanta.

