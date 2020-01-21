MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Workers at the Miami Dolphins' stadium are busily preparing the complex for the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Eric Finkelstein is the NFL senior director of event operations. He says about 6,000 people are working behind the scenes to get everything set up, and they're on schedule. The site will include the first Super Bowl gondolas, which will provide fans with a view of pregame festivities from a height of 90 feet.

The NFL has been on site since Jan. 2 and built 4 1/2 miles of fence to secure the perimeter.

