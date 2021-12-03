'In pursuit of 8': Tom Brady confirms contract extension with Buccaneers

Looks like the GOAT will be sticking around.

TAMPA, Fla. — It looks like the GOAT will be calling Tampa Bay home for a little longer.

The Buccaneers announced that Tom Brady and the team had reached an agreement for a contract extension.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the contract is a one-year extension with three additional voidable years, however, the Bucs did not disclose that information. Schefter says the move will save the Bucs $19 million against this season's salary cap.

Tom Brady reached agreement with the Buccaneers today on a four-year contract extension that voids to a one-year extension that locks him into Tampa through the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network also reported on the contract saying Brady is locked in for 2022.

But now the G.O.A.T himself has spoken.

The quarterback tweeted a picture of himself signing the contract Friday afternoon with the caption: "In pursuit of 8...LFG @Buccaneers we’re keeping the band together."

While putting pen to paper, Brady wore a sweatshirt with the number seven en-circled with the Roman numerals for all the Super Bowls he has won.

In pursuit of 8...LFG @Buccaneers we’re keeping the band together pic.twitter.com/49zUwS5l3D — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 12, 2021

In a statement, Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said the team was excited to sign Brady last year due to his winning track record. He says since that signing, Brady has proven to be the "ultimate competitor."

"Year after year, Tom proves that he remains one of the elite quarterbacks in this game and we couldn’t be happier to keep him in Tampa Bay as we continue to pursue our goals together," Licht said.

The now seven-time Super Bowl champion initially signed a two-year $50 million deal, of which one year remains.

Brady first announced he was joining the Bucs last spring before the quarterback led the team to a historic Super Bowl win. Prior to Super Bowl LV, no other NFL had played in the big game at its own stadium.

CBS Sports reports that Brady believes he can play another three years and doesn't want to move his family or play anywhere else.

The network, citing a source, said the inner workings of the quarterback's contract extension were about "doing what he can to help retain great players and build a foundation for more success."

Statement from #GoBucs GM Jason Licht on Tom Brady extension:



“When we acquired Tom a year ago, we were extremely excited about the leadership, poise and winning tracked record that he would bring to our locker room…” (1/3) — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) March 12, 2021

Licht on Brady extension: “Year after year, Tom proves that he remains one of the elite quarterbacks in this game and we couldn’t be happier to keep him in Tampa Bay as we continue to pursue our goals together.” (3/3) #GoBucs — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) March 12, 2021

Under Brady's current extension, he would break the record for the oldest quarterback to start in the NFL. Steve DeBerg currently holds the record at 44 years and 279 days old.

During the 2022 season, Brady will be 45 years old.