Tom Brady named 'Sports Illustrated' Sportsperson of the Year

TAMPA, Fla. — It's safe to say every football fan is familiar with Tom Brady's greatness. Seven Super Bowl trophies and countless other accolades and records litter the G.O.A.T.'s Hall of Fame resume.

But, at 44-years-old, Brady is traversing some pretty unfamiliar territory with the same grace he had during the prime of his career. And it's that undeniable longevity that is the reason Sports Illustrated recently announced Brady as the 2021 Sportsperson of the Year.

Brady is the recipient of the award that's been going strong for 68 years. However, it's not his first time. The Bucs quarterback also won the honor during its 52nd year, back when Brady was in the middle of his dominant run in New England.

"He is the best-ever practitioner of the most important position in his sport—perhaps in all sports. But let’s be clear: This award is not for lifetime achievement but based on Brady’s body of work over the last 12 months," Jon Wertheim wrote in his article announcing Brady as the winner.

And what a 12 months it has been.

At the start of the year, Brady began his first career playoff run in a Tampa Bay Buccanneers uniform. Despite all odds, Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory in Tampa, winning his seventh ring and becoming part of the first team to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

In September, Brady began his 22nd season in the NFL and is currently on the path of clinching another playoff berth with Tampa Bay.