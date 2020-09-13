Brady, Brees to make history in Bucs-Saints Week 1 opener

Catch kickoff at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS — Tampa Bay's Tom Brady and New Orleans' Drew Brees see their history-making matchup of quarterbacks in their 40s as the first of perhaps many in the years to come.

The 43-year-old Brady and 41-year-old Brees say they've benefited from advancements in sports science and training methods. But Brady notes that it also will take a high commitment level for today's younger quarterbacks play as long as he and Brees have.

Brady is making his debut with the Buccaneers on Sunday after spending his first 20 seasons with New England. Brees enters his 15th season with the Saints after five with the Chargers.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. on Fox.

What other people are reading right now: