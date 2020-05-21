Tom Brady's Super Bowl journeys to be part of 2021 ESPN series

It should be a rare opportunity for up-close revelations from the usually private quarterback who left New England after 20 seasons and is now with Tampa Bay.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Tom Brady’s journey to each of his nine Super Bowls with the New England Patriots will be the subject of an ESPN series released in 2021.

Entitled “The Man in the Arena: Tom Brady,” the nine-episode series will include a look from Brady’s perspective at the six NFL titles and three Super Bowl defeats he was a part of.

It should be a rare opportunity for up-close revelations from the usually private quarterback who left New England this year after 20 seasons and is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.