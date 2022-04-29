Colorado's Trey McBride drafted by Arizona Cardinals

McBride, a former CSU standout from Fort Morgan, was selected with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The most prolific receiving tight end in Colorado State football history has a new home.

As expected, Trey McBride was the first tight end picked in the 2022 NFL draft when he was chosen with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the draft.

McBride will be paired with young rising star quarterback Kyler Murray and he'll be in the same tight end room with veteran Zach Ertz.

McBride heads to the NFL after one of the best seasons for a tight end in FBS college football history.

He won the Mackey Award as the top tight end in 2021 as he caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards. Both set school records and the yardage was the fifth-most in NCAA history for an FBS tight end in a season.

