Von Miller inactive for first game with LA Rams

Los Angeles acquired Von Miller from Denver on Monday for two high draft picks.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Linebacker Von Miller will not make his debut for the Los Angeles Rams against the Tennessee Titans.

Miller is inactive with an injured ankle, the Rams announced 90 minutes before kickoff in the meeting of conference leaders.

Los Angeles acquired Miller from Denver on Monday for two high draft picks, but the eight-time Pro Bowl selection missed the Broncos’ game last week with the same ankle injury.

Although Miller participated in parts of practice this week, the Rams apparently didn’t want to hurry the pass-rushing star into uniform alongside Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd.

