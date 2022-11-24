Von Miller leaves Bills win with knee injury; no update provided after the game

Bills star defensive end Von Miller led the game in the second quarter with what the Bills announced as a knee injury.

DETROIT — Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller is out of this game against the Detroit Lions with what the team has announced as a knee injury.

Miller went down awkwardly defending a play late in the second quarter. He was down on one knee for a long period of time before slowly walking off the field under his own power. He was taken to the locker room on a cart just before halftime.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report the initial diagnosis was a knee sprain.

Tyler Bass kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to give Buffalo a 17-14 lead at halftime over the Detroit Lions.

Buffalo won 28-25, thanks to a 45-yard field goal by Bass with only two seconds left in regulation.

Bills CB Tre'Davious White played the first two defensive series for Buffalo. It was his first appearance in game action this season after tearing his ACL in last Thanksgiving's win in New Orleans. He was replaced by Christian Benford.