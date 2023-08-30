Bills' Von Miller to miss games on physically unable to perform list

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills top pass-rusher Von Miller will miss at least the first four games of the season continuing his recovery from a torn right knee ligament after being placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.
The Bills announced the move as part of their decision to pare their roster to a 53 players. Though Miller hoped to be ready for the start of the season, the move was expected after the 12th-year player has yet to be cleared for practice.
Miller was hurt in a 28-25 win at the Detroit Lions on Nov. 24 and had surgery a few weeks later.
The 34-year-old is entering his second season with Buffalo after signing a six-year contract with Buffalo in March 2022, and months after winning his second Super Bowl title with the Los Angeles Rams. He leads NFL active players with 123 1/2 sacks, and had eight in 11 games with the Bills before getting hurt.
