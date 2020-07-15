Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Myles Garrett shared a video of himself signing his 5-year, $125 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns.

CLEVELAND — One day after reports of a mega extension with the Cleveland Browns made the rounds, Myles Garrett put pen to paper.

Posting a video to his personal Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon, Garrett showed himself writing a note after appearing to sign what has been reported to be a 5-year, $125 million contract with the Browns. The 2018 Pro Bowl selection's new deal will make him the highest-paid defender in NFL history.

"Cleveland keep betting on me," the note reads. "World, keep betting against us."

After showing the note to the camera, Garrett proceeded to playfully take off his t-shirt and throw it at the camera with a big smile across his face.

Following the team's official announcement of the signing, Garrett released this statement:

"In 2017, the Cleveland Browns bet on me. This city quickly became my home and these people quickly became my family. I'm eternally grateful for this opportunity, the support of my friends and family, the organization, my teammates, the fans—I could go on forever, but even that wouldn't be enough time to express my gratitude. I'll just say this: Keep betting on me, Cleveland, because I won't let you down. Now, let's get to work."

Selected with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has since tallied 30.5 sacks through the first 37 games of his NFL career, including 13.5 sacks in 2018. In 2019, he tallied 10 sacks in 10 games before being suspended for the remainder of the season after hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet during an on-field skirmish.

Garrett alleged that Rudolph had called him a racial slur. He has since been reinstated from the indefinite suspension.

Despite the suspension, the Browns entered this past offseason looking to lock Garrett up to a long term deal. While it remains to be seen how much of the Texas A&M product's contract will be guaranteed, his annual average salary will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in football, surpassing Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, who makes an average of $23.5 million per season on his six-year, $141 million contract.

