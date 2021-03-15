Drew Brees isn't done with football; here's what he's doing next

"I'm part of the team now, a new team," Brees said.

NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees isn't done with football now that he's retired from the New Orleans Saints. In the future, though, he'll be off the field and in the studio as an analyst for NBC Sports.

The retired QB told TODAY Monday morning that he is joining NBC Sports as a studio analyst for Football Night in America, and as a game analyst for NBC's coverage of Notre Dame football.

You'll also see him covering big events such as the Olympics and Super Bowl LVI.

"I'm part of the team now, a new team," Brees told TODAY. "I'm excited about that journey. I'm excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football, it's been such an important part of my life."

Brees announced his retirement through Instagram Sunday in an adorable video featuring his children, who were gleeful at the prospect of spending more time with their dad.

"After 15 years with the Saints and 20 years in the NFL, our dad is finally going to retire so he can spend more time with us!"

He leaves behind a 20-year, Hall of Fame legacy, and will likely go down in NFL history as one of football's all-time greats.

Brees played 305 regular season and playoff games, threw for more than 85,000 total yards and 598 TDs.

