Last year's No. 1, Green Bay, Wisconsin, fell two spots in WalletHub.com's annual list of the best and worst cities for football fans.

According to WalletHub.com, Denver ranks No. 13.

The study looked at performance by the local professional football team, performance of the top NCAA Division I college teams, average ticket price for National Football League (NFL) games, season ticket price for a college game, stadium accessibility and fan engagement among college and NFL fans.

The best city for college football fans was Clemson, South Carolina, which unseated Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Clemson Tigers beat the Alabama Crimson Tide for this year's college football national championship. The two colleges have split the last four championships, with Alabama winning in 2015 and 2017 and Clemson taking the title in 2016 and 2018.

PHOTOS | Citizens of Broncos Country
Denver Broncos fan during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos fans before the game against the New York Jets at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
General view of a Denver Broncos fan bundled up from the cold air in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos fan in the first half against the New York Jets at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos fan with a horse mask on during the first half against the New York Jets at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
A Denver Broncos fan in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos fan before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos fans in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos fans cheer in the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos fans cheer in the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos fans react during the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos fans celebrate after a play in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Fans watch during the first quarter of a game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
General view of Denver Broncos fans cheering during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos fan waves a team logo flag in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos fan rallies fans before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos fan during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
A Denver Broncos fan before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos fan cheers in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Broncos fan Randy Emmonscheers before Denver's game against before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
A Denver Broncos fan in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Falcons won 23-16. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos fans in the fourth quarter of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos fan dressed up for halloween before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos fan cheers with his towel in the first half of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos fans cheer before the game against the Houston Texans at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos fan inside the super bowl fifty statue outside of Sports Authority Field at Mile High before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos fans hold a defense sign with outside linebacker Von Miller (58) masks (not pictured) in the second quarter against the San Diego Chargers. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
PHOTOS | Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen prior to the 1989 Divisional Playoff Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mile High Stadium on Jan. 7, 1990.
Annabel Bowlen, wife of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, speaks at a ceremony inducting Pat Bowlen into the Broncos Ring of Fame during at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Nov. 1, 2015.
Pat Bowlen greets referee Pete Morelli before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field on Sept. 30, 2012.
John Elway and Pat Bowlen celebrate victory against the New England Patriots following the 2013 AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Jan. 19, 2014.
Statue of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
Pat Bowlen, Peyton Manning and John Elway pose for a photo during Peyton Manning's introductory press conference at Broncos headquarters on Mar. 20, 2012.
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen celebrates on after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl XXXIII at Dolphin Stadium on Jan. 31, 1999.
Gary Zimmerman, Pat Bowlen and John Elway at the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement of Zimmerman in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 2, 2008.
John Elway and Pat Bowlen pose for a photo with new head coach John Fox press Fox's introductory press conference at Broncos headquarters on Jan. 14, 2011.
President George H.W. Bush shakes hands with Pat Bowlen before the start of the Houston Texans during the NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Reliant Stadium on December 13, 2007 in Houston, Texas.
Owners Pat Bowlen, Stan Kroenke and John Elway of the Colorado Crush pose with the trophy after a 51-48 win over the Georgia Force in Arena Bowl XIX on June 12, 2005 at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dean Spanos, President of the San Diego Chargers, talks with Pat Bowlen prior to their game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 18, 2012 in Denver.
'Pat Bowlen 1984-present' is inducted into the Ring of Fame during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 1, 2015 in Denver.
Annabel Bowlen, wife of Pat Bowlen owner, hoists the Lombardi Trophy along with her mother Joan Spencer and son John Bowlen as the Super Bowl 50 Champion Denver Broncos are honored at a rally in Denver on February 9, 2016.
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen looks on during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado on Dec. 21, 1997.
Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talks to owner Pat Bowlen during a game at the Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado on Sept. 13, 1998. The Broncos defeated the Cowboys 42-23.
Terrell Davis stands with Pat Bowlen and John Elway after winning the AFC Championship Game against the New York Jets at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 1999.
Pat Bowlen and executive vice president of football operations John Elway before the 2013 AFC championship playoff football game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen before the start of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen talks to reporters prior to Super Bowl XXII against the Washington Redskins at Jack Murphy Stadium. Credit: Darr Beiser-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen talks to reporters prior to Super Bowl XXII against the Washington Redskins at Jack Murphy Stadium. Credit: Darr Beiser-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen on the field prior to Super Bowl XXXIII against the Atlanta Falcons at Dolphin Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 34-19. Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen (left) shakes hands with Seattle Seahawks owner owner Paul Allen in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen celebrates the 26-16 victory against the New England Patriots following the 2013 AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Pat Bowlen and John Elway celebrate after the 2013 AFC championship playoff football game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen greets referee Pete Morelli (135) before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen reacts during a press conference at Broncos headquarters. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen attends the game against the Oakland Raiders at the O.co Coliseum. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 38-24. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen talks on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Packers defeated the Broncos 49-23. Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Mile High Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen on the sideline prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen (left) and hall of fame member Floyd Little (right) during the ceremony to honor him at halftime during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Invesco Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos executive vice president of football operations John Elway (left) and chief executive officer Pat Bowlen wait to be introduced for a press conference at Broncos headquarters. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos president and chief executive officer Pat Bowlen speaks to the media during a press conference at Broncos headquarters. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen on the sidelines before the game against the St Louis Rams at Invesco Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen during halftime against the Indianapolis Colts at Invesco Field. The Colts defeated the Broncos 27-13. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen watches on the sidelines in the first half of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Invesco Field. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen watches from the sidelines during the game against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 23-3. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen walks the practice field during mini camp at the Broncos Training Facility. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen (left) and head coach Mike Shanahan during training camp at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. Credit: Photo By Byron Hetzler-USA TODAY Sports
Gary Zimmerman (left), and presenter Pat Bowlen (right) unveil his bust at the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen congratulates head coach Dan Reeves after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mile High Stadium 24-23. Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports