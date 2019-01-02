Last year's No. 1, Green Bay, Wisconsin, fell two spots in WalletHub.com's annual list of the best and worst cities for football fans.

According to WalletHub.com, Denver ranks No. 13.

The study looked at performance by the local professional football team, performance of the top NCAA Division I college teams, average ticket price for National Football League (NFL) games, season ticket price for a college game, stadium accessibility and fan engagement among college and NFL fans.

The best city for college football fans was Clemson, South Carolina, which unseated Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Clemson Tigers beat the Alabama Crimson Tide for this year's college football national championship. The two colleges have split the last four championships, with Alabama winning in 2015 and 2017 and Clemson taking the title in 2016 and 2018.

