Will Ferrell drops in on Seahawks' virtual offseason program

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks saw a special guest crash one of their virtual team meetings.
When Seattle coach Pete Carroll decided it was time to introduce one of the Seahawks' offseason additions, the video cut to actor Will Ferrell impersonating tight end Greg Olsen.
Olsen signed with Seattle during the offseason. Ferrell has been friends with Carroll since his time as the head coach at USC and has been a regular visitor to the Seahawks' facility and games.
