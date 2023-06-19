Is Will Levis getting demoted to third string cause for concern for Titans?

After an up-and-down performance during Tennessee's mandatory minicamp, Levis has been demoted to third string behind second year quarterback Malik Willis.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The expectation has always been that Will Levis will not start at quarterback his rookie season with the Tennessee Titans, with that honor going to veteran Ryan Tannehill.

However, after an up-and-down performance during the team's mandatory minicamp, Levis has been demoted to third string behind second year quarterback Malik Wills, according to head coach Mike Vrabel.

Levis mentioned 'mastering the playbook' as his primary goal between now and training camp which begins in late July, and a firmer grasp on the playbook will obviously help him continue to develop and challenge for a role in year one.

Locked on NFL hosts Luke Braun and David Harrison discussed Levis' rocky start to his pro career and what this means for the Titans this season and beyond.

"If [Levis] is not able to hold a position above Malik Willis, who everybody thought the Titans had given up on, that is a huge yikes for the guy everybody thought was coming in further along and didn't need a redshirt year," Braun said. "On the flip side Malik Willis, who everybody thought was dead in the water, has proven enough even in OTAs to take that step up."

Levis very notably fell in April's NFL draft, dropping out of the first round entirely despite pre-draft rumors he could go as high as No. 1 overall.

The Titans are expected to run it back with 35-year-old Tannehill under center, while Levis and Willis compete to serve as the team's primary backup in 2023.