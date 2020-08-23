Zimmer says 8 Vikings players will quarantine following presumptive positive COVID tests

Zimmer says 12 organization members in total, including the eight players, have now been quarantined.

MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer confirms that 12 members of the Vikings organization, including eight players, have received presumptive positive COVID-19 results based out of a testing lab in New Jersey.

As a precaution, he says all members are in self-imposed quarantine, but that Saturday's practice will go on as scheduled.

All players and staff are expected to be retested.

The news comes after the NFL recently put out a statement saying that all clubs serviced by the New Jersey test facility had returned "several positive tests."

The NFL says it will work with its testing partner BioReference to ensure the accuracy of the tests, and says COVID-19 safety protocols are in place such as contact tracing, isolation of suspected cases and adjusting club schedules where able.