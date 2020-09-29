NHL Draft order announced; Avs to select 25th

NEW YORK — The National Hockey League (NHL) announced Tuesday the order of selection for the 2020 NHL Draft.
The 2020 NHL Draft presented by EA SPORTS NHL21 will be held virtually over two days.
Round 1 will take place at 5 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Rounds 2-7 will begin at 9:30 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
NBCSN, Sportsnet and TVA will provide live coverage on Tuesday, followed by NHL Network and Sportsnet on Wednesday, the NHL announced Tuesday.
The Colorado Avalanche will select 25th in Round 1.
Round 1
1. NY Rangers
2. Los Angeles
3. Ottawa (from SJS)
4. Detroit
5. Ottawa
6. Anaheim
7. New Jersey
8. Buffalo
9. Minnesota
10. Winnipeg
11. Nashville
12. Florida
13. Carolina (from TOR)
14. Edmonton
15. Toronto (from PIT)
16. Montreal
17. Chicago
18. New Jersey (from ARI)
19. Calgary
20. New Jersey (from VAN via TBL)
21. Columbus
22. NY Rangers (from CAR)
23. Philadelphia
24. Washington
25. Colorado
26. St. Louis
27. Anaheim (from BOS)
28. Ottawa (from NYI)
29. Vegas
30. Dallas
31. San Jose (from TBL)
Round 2
32. Detroit
33. Ottawa
34. San Jose
35. Los Angeles
36. Anaheim
37. Nashville (from NJD)
38. Buffalo
39. Minnesota
40. Winnipeg
41. Carolina (from NYR)
42. Nashville
43. Florida
44. Toronto
45. Detroit (from EDM)
46. Chicago (from PIT via VGK)
47. Montreal
48. Montreal (from CHI)
49. No selection
50. Calgary
51. Los Angeles (from VAN)
52. Ottawa (from CBJ)
53. Carolina
54. Philadelphia
55. Detroit (from WSH)
56. San Jose (from COL via WSH)
57. Montreal (from STL)
58. Boston
59. Ottawa (from NYI)
60. Los Angeles (from VGK)
61. Ottawa (from DAL via VGK)
62. Tampa Bay
Pick 49 - The NHL directed the forfeiture of this pick in sanctions against the Arizona Coyotes announced Aug. 26, 2020.
Round 3
63. Detroit
64. Ottawa
65. Detroit (from SJS)
66. Los Angeles
67. Anaheim
68. Vegas (from NJD)
69. Carolina (from BUF)
70. Nashville (from MIN)
71. Ottawa (from WPG)
72. NY Rangers
73. Nashville
74. Florida
75. Colorado (from TOR)
76. Edmonton (optional to CGY, conditional to CHI)
77. Pittsburgh
78. Montreal
79. Chicago
80. Washington (from ARI via COL)
81. Calgary (conditional to CHI)
82. Vancouver
83. Los Angeles (from CBJ via OTT and TOR)
84. New Jersey (from CAR)
85. Tampa Bay (from PHI via SJS)
86. St. Louis (from WSH via MTL)
87. Florida (from COL)
88. St. Louis
89. Boston
90. NY Islanders
91. Vegas
92. NY Rangers (from DAL)
93. Tampa Bay
Pick 76 - Under the terms of a July 19, 2019 trade, Edmonton will send its 3rd-round pick in 2020 or 2021 to Calgary. If CGY receives the 2020 pick, it will send the pick to CHI under the terms of a Feb. 24, 2020 trade.
Pick 81 - If CGY does not receive EDM's 2020 3rd-round pick, it will send its own 2020 3rd-round pick to CHI (see pick 76).
Round 4
94. Tampa Bay (from DET)
95. Ottawa
96. Calgary (from SJS via MTL and BUF)
97. Los Angeles
98. Montreal (from ANA)
99. New Jersey
100. Buffalo
101. Minnesota
102. Montreal (from WPG)
103. NY Rangers
104. Anaheim (from NSH via PHI)
105. Florida
106. Toronto
107. Detroit (from EDM)
108. Pittsburgh
109. Montreal
110. Chicago
111. Arizona
112. Los Angeles (from CGY)
113. Vancouver
114. Columbus
115. Carolina
116. Philadelphia
117. Washington
118. Colorado
119. St. Louis
120. New Jersey (from BOS)
121. NY Islanders
122. Toronto (from VGK)
123. Dallas
124. Tampa Bay
Round 5
125. Detroit
126. San Jose (from OTT)
127. San Jose
128. Los Angeles
129. Anaheim
130. New Jersey
131. Buffalo
132. Minnesota
133. Winnipeg
134. NY Rangers
135. Nashville
136. Montreal (from FLA)
137. Florida (from TOR)
138. Edmonton
139. Pittsburgh
140. Carolina (from MTL)
141. Chicago
142. Arizona
143. Calgary
144. Vancouver
145. Columbus
146. St. Louis (from CAR)
147. Philadelphia
148. Washington
149. Colorado
150. St. Louis
151. Boston
152. NY Islanders
153. Toronto (from VGK)
154. Dallas
155. Ottawa (from TBL)
Round 6
156. Detroit
157. Tampa Bay (from OTT)
158. Ottawa (from SJS)
159. Los Angeles
160. Anaheim
161. New Jersey
162. Dallas (from BUF via CAR and FLA)
163. Minnesota
164. Winnipeg
165. NY Rangers
166. Nashville
167. Colorado (from FLA)
168. Toronto
169. Edmonton
170. Pittsburgh
171. Montreal
172. Chicago
173. Arizona
174. Calgary
175. Vancouver
176. Columbus
177. Toronto (from CAR)
178. Philadelphia
179. Washington
180. Toronto (from COL)
181. Ottawa (from STL via EDM)
182. Boston
183. NY Islanders
184. Vegas
185. Dallas
186. Tampa Bay
Round 7
187. Detroit
188. Montreal (from OTT)
189. Toronto (from SJS)
190. Los Angeles
191. Vancouver (from ANA)
192. New Jersey
193. Buffalo
194. Minnesota
195. Toronto (from WPG via MIN)
196. NY Rangers
197. NY Rangers (from NSH)
198. Florida
199. Carolina (from TOR)
200. Edmonton
201. San Jose (from PIT)
202. Philadelphia (from MTL)
203. St. Louis (from CHI via MTL)
204. Arizona
205. Calgary
206. NY Rangers (from VAN)
207. Columbus
208. Carolina
209. Philadelphia
210. San Jose (from WSH)
211. Colorado
212. Toronto (from STL)
213. Boston
214. NY Islanders
215. Vegas
216. Buffalo (from DAL)
217. Tampa Bay
