Blues forward David Perron placed on COVID-19 list, will miss Game 1 vs. Avalanche

Team's leading scorer in regular season becomes third St. Louis player on the list; Vladimir Tarasenko will be on the ice tonight

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues forward David Perron has been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 list, according to multiple reports, and the team's leading scorer will miss Monday's Game 1 of the first-round playoff series against Colorado.

Perron was not on the ice for the morning skate Monday.

There is good news for the Blues heading into the postseason — Vladimir Tarasenko is back. Tarasenko, who had four goals and 10 assists in 24 games, this season missed the last six games of the regular season and eight of the last nine with a lower-body injury.

Perron, who did not practice Saturday, had 19 goals and 39 assists in the 56-game regular season.

Perron is the third Blues player on the COVID list, joining Jake Walman and Nathan Walker.

The Blues' three positive coronavirus cases come at a time when the league relaxed protocols for teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, allowing more liberal activities when an organization's traveling party reaches an 85% vaccination rate.