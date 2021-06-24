Canadiens heading to Stanley Cup Final after beating Golden Knights in OT

MONTREAL, QC — For the first time in 28 years, the Montreal Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.
The team did it following a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:39 into overtime and Carey Price stopped 37 shots to help the Canadiens win.
Cole Caufield and captain Shea Weber also scored, and the Canadiens eliminated the Golden Knights in Game 6 of their semifinal series.
Considered mere after-thoughts after entering the playoffs with the worst record, Montreal has won 11 of 13 since falling behind 3-1 to Toronto in its first-round series.
Montreal will make its playoff-leading 35th Stanley Cup Final appearance with a shot to add to its 24 championships.
Montreal will face the winner of the semifinal series between the defending champion Lightning and New York Islanders. Game 7 is at Tampa Bay on Friday.
